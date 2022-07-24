Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Completes 2 Years, Sanjana Sanghi Gets Nostalgic, Remembers Late Co-star

Sanjana Sanghi made her debut in 2020 with Dil Bechara and earned rave reviews for her performance as Kizzie Basu in the film. The movie that was released two years back also featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of its release, Sanjana took to Instagram to share a nostalgic montage of various scenes from the film.

The short but sweet reel captured memorable moments from The Fault In Our Stars adaptation. Be it Manny(Sushant Singh Rajput) romancing Kizzie(Sanjana Sanghi) with the Eiffel Tower in the background or both of them waltzing around nonchalantly in the streets of Europe, the video encapsulated the nostalgia in the best way possible.

In the caption, Sanjana wrote, “2 years of the magical world of Kizie & Manny today, and an eternity to go. Thank you for all your love, it has truly been insurmountable. Kizie Basu ne Khulke Jeene Ka tareeka hamesha ke liye sikha diya. #2YearsOfDilBechara #MissYouManny #July24th #DilBechara'”

Watch:

The emotional fans were quick to leave heartfelt comments. While someone wrote, “And Congratulations on two years of Dil Bechara” , another fan commented, “Miss you Sushant Bhaiya’. Unfortunately, Dil Bechara was the last film for Sushant Singh Rajput as the actor passed away a month prior to its release.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara was a coming-of-age romantic film about two terminally ill patients who fall in love with each other over the course of their life journey together. Upon its release, The film received highly positive reviews, with praise for the running time, the performances of Rajput and Sanghi, story, characterization, soundtrack, cohesion, and screenplay, but criticism for the direction.

On the professional front, Sanjana Sanghi was recently seen in Kapil Verma’s Rashtra Kavach Om alongside Aashiqui 2 famed actor Aditya Roy Kapoor. The film garnered negative reviews. The Rockstar actress has other projects in her pipeline that include Tarun Dudeja’s Dhak Dhak featuring stars like Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The story of the film would revolve around four women who embark on an adventurous road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world, as they indulge in a journey of self-discovery.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here