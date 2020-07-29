Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara Gets 95 million Views in First 24 Hours of Release: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara premiered on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 to immense love and support from the late actor's fans and loved ones. The streaming platform had announced that Dil Bechara was the biggest movie opening ever for the streamer.

Now, an independent tracking firm suggests that the film was watched by 95 million viewers in the first 24 hours of its release. Ormax Media, a viewership tracking and consulting firm told Mid-day that the 'figures are just an estimate'. The firm believes the numbers are comparable to viewership figures of the popular HBO series Game of Thrones.

Also, if viewership is compared to the theatre ticket price, then some reports suggest that if the average ticket price of PVR cinemas across India is Rs. 207, then Dil Bechara got an opening of Rs. 2000 crore approximately. But if the average ticket price is considered Rs. 100, then the movie would have collected Rs. 950 crores on an opening day.

While there was a tremendous outpouring of emotions on watching Sushant's last movie, Dil Bechara also became the highest-rated Hindi movie ever on IMDb.

Dil Bechara also features Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid, Swastika Mukherjee, Milind Gunaji and Saif Ali Khan. The music is by AR Rahman. Disney+ Hotstar had decided to make the film available for free viewing to all, as a mark of respect to the late Sushant.

The film is based on the 2014 Hollywood hit, The Fault In Our Stars, which was adapted from novelist John Green's 2012 bestseller of the same name.