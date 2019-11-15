Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, Hindi Adaptation of 'The Fault in Our Stars', to Release in May 2020

It was earlier reported that Dil Bechara, the Hindi Adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars, would be released on OTT platforms only.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 15, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
It has finally been confirmed that Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara will get a big screen release. Earlier, there were reports that the film will straight go to OTT platforms. The makers have finally announced the release date for the film - May 8, 2020.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is a remake of the popular Hollywood film, The Fault in our Stars, which was based on the novel of the same name written by John Green.

Sanjana Sanghi, who plays the female lead in the film, had made her Bollywood debut in Imtiaz Ali's 2011 blockbuster Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakri.

She shared the new release date of the film on Instagram and wrote, "This extraordinary love story so close to my heart will now be releasing on 8th May 2020, only in cinemas. #DilBechara @sushantsinghrajput @castingchhabra @foxstarhindi @arrahman."

Music maestro AR Rahman is the man behind the film's music and even he shared the new release date on social media. He described Dil Bechara as a film with so many emotions.

Sushant's latest release, Drive, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, was released on Netflix to negative reviews. Before that, he starred in the multi-starrer Chhichhore, which earned over 100 crore in the box office and earned positive reviews.

