Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Postponed to 2020, Likely to Release on OTT

Sushant Singh Rajput has had a fine year with three films releasing in 2019, with Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive (Netflix). The actor is also working on his next release, a romantic comedy titled Dil Bechara. It is a Hindi adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars. The novel also adapted by the same name in 2014 starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

Dil Bechara was initially was scheduled to release on November 29, but now reportedly it has been pushed to next year.

While the makers have not revealed a specific release for pushing the release dates to 2020, they have called it a last-minute decision. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Dil Bechara will not release on November 29 anymore. There have been last minute changes and the team needs a little more time for the post production of the film. So they have collectively decided to shift the movie to an early 2020 date instead. The announcement will be officially made soon.”

Surprisingly, there have been reports that just like his recent releasee Drive, Dil Bechara may not release at all in the theatres. In fact, the movie might get an OTT release. Supporting the statement, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “After Drive, producer Fox may offload Dil Bechara on an OTT platform. It would be a double blow for Sushant Singh Rajput. Several careers are at stake. Debutante Sanjana Sanghi, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut.”

However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.