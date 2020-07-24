Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Releases, Erica Shoots for Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Sushant Singh Rajput's final film, Dil Bechara, is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Sushant's fans and Bollywood celebs are celebrating the release of the late actor as "Dil Bechara Day." Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestseller about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Anushka Sharma, Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty have shared the poster of the late actor's film on social media, urging their fans to watch the movie.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput had wanted "validation" from big banners in Bollywood, and hence, the late actor chose Yash Raj Films and Dharma productions over his movies.

In an interview with NDTV, Anurag claimed that he had offered Sushant two films including his production Hasee Toh Phasee alongside Parineeti Chopra, but the late actor decided to work with bigger banners instead.

The latest buzz on the internet is around the leak of One Direction’s infinity’s music video. Various users on social media seem to have accessed the video without its official release. The English Irish boy band had released this single as a part of their album titled Made in the A.M. in 2015. However, the video of the song never got released.

Many fans were also a bit disappointed as they had expected that the popular band would release Infinity on its tenth anniversary but the same was not the case. Since the video has been leaked, One Direction fans have clearly not been able to keep calm.

While fans participated in the Comic Con 2020 edition from home due to the coronavirus spread, Marvel Cinematic Universe actress Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the movie franchise, relived memories from the day she attended the annual fan convention in San Diego in 2016, where her superhero character was first introduced to the fans.

Brie shared awesome throwback moments from Comic Con, as she attended the Captain Marvel panel and introduced us to the superhero we now love.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, it was after three months that the stars of Kasautii Zindagii Kay got back to shooting. However, the shoots were soon halted when show's lead actor Parth Samthaan contracted the virus. Following which, his co-stars and show's technician underwent the COVID-19 test.

While Erica Fernandez and Aamna Sharif, who play Prerna and Komolika, respectively on the show, tested negative for novel coronavirus, they have been shooting from home as a precautionary measure.

