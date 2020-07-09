Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Title Track to Be Released On Friday

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara will release directly on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The film's trailer, which was recently released, won the entire nation's heart. Now, the title track "Dil Bechara," composed by Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman, will be released on Friday, July 10, 2020.

The OTT platform took to their official Twitter handle to reveal a snippet of the title track, where Sushant's character Manny can be seen dancing on a stage. "Here's a glimpse of the liveliness that Manny brought and left Kizie in awe. Bringing the magic of the maestro, A.R. Rahman, to you. #DilBecharaTitleTrack out tomorrow, 12 noon. @DisneyplusHSVIP," Disney+ Hotstar wrote.

Check it out:

Here's a glimpse of the liveliness that Manny brought and left Kizie in awe. Bringing the magic of the maestro, A.R. Rahman, to you. #DilBecharaTitleTrack out tomorrow, 12 noon. @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/WBEnnQIzAC — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 9, 2020

The trailer of the film was released on Monday, July 7, 2020. The emotional trailer tells the story of Kizie Basu, played by Sanjana Sanghi, struggles with terminal cancer and is hesitant of getting romantically involved with Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny, played by Sushant Singh Rajput. Together the two embark on an on-and-off, sad-and-sweet profound journey to live life to the fullest before the inevitable occurs.

Take a look at the trailer below:

The film is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's bestselling young adult novel about two teens who fall in love after meeting at a cancer support group. The Hollywood version stars Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

The film was earlier set for a May theatrical release but due to the coronavirus pandemic the makers decided to release it digitally.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).



