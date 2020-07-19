Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Trailer Crosses 1 Crore Likes on YouTube

Dil Bechara, directed by casting ace Mukesh Chhabra, has become the talking point ever since lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The movie's trailer was launched on July 6 and has been receiving immense love and support from fans all across the world. To the extent that not only has it been viewed over 77 million times on Fox Star Hindi's official YouTube channel, the film trailer has received whopping 1 crore likes and counting.

Earlier, Dil Bechara had surpassed Hollywood's Avengers: Endgame to become the most liked trailer in the world. Now with likes in the upwards of 1 crore, it seems like the record will not be broken so easily in the coming times.

Check out some fan reactions to Dil Bechara trailer becoming the first ever to cross 1 crore likes on YouTube.

#DilBechara movie trailer becomes the 1st ever movie trailer in the world who crossed 10Million likes marker & and it's very difficult to break the record in the future ! pic.twitter.com/LdiW3Rt7WI — 🏔️🌾👟 (@THEhimanshuseth) July 19, 2020

#DilBechara Trailer hits 10 Mil** Likes.... 💥💥💥1st trailer in the world to achieve this rare Historical Record💥💥💥 For SSR — T2BLive.COM® (@t2blive) July 12, 2020

Based on the bestselling novel The Fault in Our Stars by author John Green, Dil Bechara is a story of Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi) and Manny (Sushant), two ordinary people with an extraordinary love story. Both have a tragic twist to their lives. That was the start of exploring a funny, thrilling and tragic business of being alive and in love

Kizie and Manny embark on an, on and off, up and down, bitter and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called life. The movie premiers on OTT on July 24.