Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Drive' Co-star Sapna Pabbi Does Not Respond to NCB Summon in Drugs Probe
Sapna Pabbi has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an ongoing drugs probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
- Last Updated: October 22, 2020, 14:11 IST
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive co-star Sapna Pabbi has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an ongoing drugs related probe.
He wanted the moon, but I don’t think he ever realised that at times he was the moon. He was the warmest moon, sitting in the corner reading his space book. My moonlit friend, my space man, my fellow quantum buddy, you star; I hope you’ve reached your destination now. This goodbye is too painful for words. May your beautiful soul rest in peace. @sushantsinghrajput #gonetoosoon #sushantsinghrajput #legendsneverdie 🙏🏼💔🌚🌑🌘🌗🌖🌕
Sapna's name cropped up during Agisilaos Demetriades' questioning by the anti-drug enforcement agency. Agisilaos is a South African national and the brother of actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.
“Agisilaos has been arrested from a resort in Lonavala area of Mumbai. Drugs have been recovered from his possession. Alprazolam, a tablet that is banned in India was recovered during a raid at his home," quoted ANI on October 19.
However, agency officials have shared that Sapna has not yet responded to the summons to appear for questioning by the NCB. "If she doesn't respond, we will initiate further action" says an officer of the NCB. She is a British actress.
Sapna last featured in Netflix film Drive with Sushant and Jacqueline Fernandez. Her other projects include web series The Trip, Inside Edge: Season 2, 24 among others.