Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani Arrested, KRK Says He'll Review Salman's Films

In a major action, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said that it has arrested Sidharth Pitani, a former flatmate of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a drug-related case. “Pithani has been arrested from Hyderabad," confirmed an NCB official. The arrest by the federal agency comes almost two weeks ahead of the actor’s first death anniversary. He was found dead on June 14, 2020. According to highly placed officials from the agency he was brought on transit remand to Mumbai. After his medicals, he was presented before the Killa Court in Mumbai for further custody. He has been sent to 5 days NCB custody till June 2, 2021.

Last year, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise took the country by storm. Ahead of the actor’s first death anniversary, Sushant’s girlfriend actress Rhea Chakraborty took to social media on Thursday to post a short but encouraging note on suffering and strength. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a note that read, “From great suffering, comes great strength! You’ll just have to trust me on this one.. Hang in there Love Rhea". Along with it, she wrote #rheality as the caption, which is an amalgamation of her name and the word reality.

After Salman Khan filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against Kamaal R Khan. The latter had tweeted that he will not review any of Salman’s films. However, in his latest tweet, he said that he will continue reviewing the actor’s film even if the actor touches his feet.

Apopular face in the Marathi film and theatre industry, Pravin Vitthal Tarde recently featured in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Although he does lead roles in Marathi and is also the director behind thought-provoking hits like Deool Band and Mulshi Pattern, Pravin stresses that he took up the Bollywood project for a smaller part because he wanted to build a good relationship with Salman Khan. Despite doing Radhe, he is not impressed with commercial films.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a fine dancer and a yoga enthusiast. However, a recent video shared by her husband Raj Kundra is proof that their son Viaan Raj Kundra is clearly following in her footsteps when it comes to dancing. In the behind-the-scenes video, one can see Shilpa recording a dance number. Interestingly, while she is at it, Viaan is following her actions from a distance.

