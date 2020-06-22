Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Hosts Prayer Meet in Actor's Hometown in Patna, See Pics

It’s been over a week since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. Family, close friends and fans are yet to come to terms with the tragic incident.

The late actor’s family recently held a prayer meet at their Rajiv Nagar residence in Patna, for close members of the family and known. The meeting took place on June 19 and was attended by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Law and Justice, among others.

In the pictures and videos from the prayer meeting doing rounds on social media, a monochromatic framed picture of the actor can be seen adorned with white flowers.

Sushant began his career in television with Pavitra Rishta before venturing into films. He is best known for his performance in Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, among others.

Rajput’s untimely departure has sent shock waves through the country and has brought many unaddressed matters to the fore especially the importance of mental health.

The 34-year-old was found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. The police did not recover any suicide note but Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister, promised investigators continue probing in the case. Police are contacting and recording statements of close friends, colleagues and house help who were in touch with Rajput in ten days before he took his life.

Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Dinesh Vijan, were a few members of Bollywood who attended his funeral held in Mumbai.

His last rites were performed by his family and his ashes were immersed in the holy river of Ganga on June 15, Thursday.

