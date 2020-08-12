Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Issues 9 Page Letter Stating They Have Been Receiving Threats

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has not only sent the country into mourning, but new developments in the case have also shocked his well-wishers. While it is an open investigation by CBI and Enforcement Directorate, the actor's family has issued a 9 paged open letter saying that the he was murdered.

The letter has been released a day after MP Sanjay Raut had said that Sushant's relationship with his father was strained. According to a report in Times of India, the open letter contains the depiction of how the family wrote about moving from a village to a city, to ensure a better future for the children.

The letter also talks about Sushant's mother's demise and how that affected every member of the family. They talked about the strong bond each family member shares and asked if they could get justice.

Sanjay Raut on Monday wrote in his weekly column Rokhtok that Sushant didn't have good relations with his father. "His father's second marriage was not acceptable to him (Rajput). Let the facts come out how many times Rajput visited his family in Patna. Why did (Rajput's former girlfriend) Ankita Lokhande split from Rajput and this should be part of the probe. It is wrong to see the unfortunate suicide from a political angle," he said.

The family had slammed the report. Sushant's cousin Neeraj Kumar Bablu had sent a notice to Raut, giving him 48 hours to apologise or else legal action would be taken against him.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

