Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Demands Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest: I Hope It Happens Fast

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has said that the late actor's family was not satisfied with the way Mumbai Police were investigating his alleged suicide case, and therefore, got an FIR registered in Patna, Bihar.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Singh said, "Sushant’s family has no faith in the Mumbai Police because of the way they have been investigating in this matter. I'm not saying the entire police force to be blamed. The family is being pressured to name 5-6 production houses as responsible for Sushant's death. Why should the family name any production house for his death? This is something that has actually disturbed the family a lot. They felt that the only way to give it a proper closure would be to take this matter to its logical end. That is why we got the matter registered in Patna."

When asked who was pressuring the family, Singh said, "It'll not be proper for me to name anyone. I will also advise the family to not take this narrative any further because we only want justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. We don't want to go for a witchhunt against any officer of Mumbai Police."

#EXCLUSIVE | Sushant’s family do not trust the Mumbai Police because of the way they have been investigating in this case. The family is being pressurised to name production houses as the reason for his death: Vikas Singh (Sushant’s kin’s lawyer) tells @AnushaSoni23. pic.twitter.com/XVak3tViEl — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) July 29, 2020

Sushant's father has lodged a police complaint against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide. Krishna Kumar Singh (74), a resident of Rajiv Nagar locality, Patna, had been maintaining a stoic silence over the tragic death of his 34-year-old son on June 14.

Singh said he and Sushant's family remained silent all this while because they were waiting for the arrest of the named accused in the FIR to be made.

"The family wants Sushant to get justice and the matter to be investigated in the right manner. We did not want to talk to the media because we thought that the arrest should take place first. So, I'm a little unhappy that the arrest has not been made so far. This is a case with the named accused in the only FIR registered in the matter of the death of somebody. The named accused is scott free and nothing's been done so far. So, I hope it happens fast because only after that the matter can be taken to its logical end."

An FIR was lodged on the basis of the bereaved father's complaint on July 25 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including those pertaining to abetment of suicide and fraud, Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone, Sanjay Singh told PTI.

Mumbai police are already probing the alleged suicide case, and has questioned several Bollywood bigwigs including filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Rhea Chakraborty has also recorded her statement.

The case has been lodged under various sections of IPC including 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

In his complaint, Rajput's father has also sought to invoke the provisions of the Mental Health Care Act, alleging that the "machinations" of Chakraborty and her family members had caused his son to crack up, despite a successful career in films, and ultimately drove him to suicide.