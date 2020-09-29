Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Says 'We're Still in State of Denial', Shares Throwback Video

Sushant Singh Rajput's family took to their official Twitter handle called 'United for #SushantSinghRajput' and shared a throwback video of the actor playing guitar. They captioned the video: "We are still in a state of denial. Can’t believe that #SSR, light of our life, is gone!" (sic)

The post has garnered tons of reactions from his fans. A fan wrote, “We all are heartbroken It seems he is with us guiding us towards the light #AIIMSBeFairInSSRReport." Another user commented, “It's very hard to accept."

Sushant’s family and fans have been demanding justice in Sushant’s death case. Recently his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a monochrome throwback childhood picture of the late actor and wrote, “Those twinkling eyes... reflect the internal purity #SushantSinghRajput”

Sushant’s sister Shweta has been quite active on social media and running several campaigns in the loving memory of her brother. Earlier, she initiated a campaign to feed the poor and homeless. Taking to social media she wrote, “Let’s try to do our bit by feeding a homeless or a poor today. And while we are at it, let’s close your eyes and pray. Let’s keep praying and doing good for our beloved Sushant #FeedFood4SSR”.

The actor was found dead on June 14 in his Bombay apartment. Even after months, the investigation is still on. Currently, the CBI and NCB are probing into the actor’s death case and Bollywood celebs have been summoned by NCB in the drug angle.