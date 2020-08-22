Sushant Singh Rajput's Family's FIR has Nothing to Do with Kangana's Claims: Lawyer Vikas Singh

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been a vocal voice demanding justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has appeared in many interviews and called out Bollywood's influential people for alienating Sushant.

However, Sushant's family's lawyer Vikas Singh, in a recent interview, said that the actress was derailing the investigation against actress Rhea Chakraborty. Talking to Pinkvilla, Vikas Singh said, "She's trying to further her own agenda and attack people she has a personal issue with to settle her own scores. She seems to be on her own trip. The family's FIR has nothing to do with her claims at all."

However, he admitted that nepotism might have been a factor that led to Sushant's distress. "Everyone knows nepotism exists in the industry. Sushant too must have faced discrimination. But that can't be the primary course of investigation in this case. Those can still be contributory factors, but the main case is on how Rhea (Chakraborty) and her gang tried to completely exploit and finish Sushant."

On July 28, Sushant's father KK Singh had filed an FIR in Patna against the actor's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty. She was accused of abetting Sushant's suicide, criminal conspiracy and cheating.

On August 19, the Supreme Court of India passed a judgement that legitimised the transfer of the FIR from Bihar Police to the Central Bureau of Intelligence.

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).