Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Celebrate Actor's 35th Birth Anniversary as 'Sushant Day'

Seven months after his passing, fans are celebrating the life and career of the late, Sushant Singh Rajput on what would have been his 35th birthday. Sushant was found dead inside his Mumbai's residence on June 14, 2020. Fans all across the world have been mourning the loss ever since, and on the day he would have turned 35th, even more, tribute posts and messages are coming in.

"Best birthday in heaven to his flawless creations ever... We miss you so much and we will never forget all the wonderful memories we have of you etched in our hearts. May you have fun in heaven celebrating your birthday. @itsSSR #SushantDay," one tweet reads.

"Each and every single character played by SSR is so close to our heart the only reason is he was living through his characters... #SushantDay," another tweet states, adding a collage of SSR's characters from his various movies.

"Celebrate him, celebrate his genuineness, celebrate his accomplishments... Celebrate his journey... Celebrate the person he was... We miss you Sushant... Always in our heart. #SushantDay," says another fan.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020.