Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Flock Dil Bechara Sets for Glimpse of Actor, Watch Video

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left his fans devastated. In a video that has surfaced online, the Kai Po Che actor’s fans can be seen cheering for him. The video, which was filmed post shoot pickup, features Sushant along with Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chabbra.

Dil Bechara’s trailer was released on Monday. The movie is the remake of 2014 film The Fault In Our Stars. The romantic drama features debutant Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo. Music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman and while the lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sunidhi Chauhan, Jonita Gandhi, Aditya Narayan, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan have lent their voice for different tracks in debutant director Mukesh Chabbra’s film.

The movie will premiere on Disney + Hotstar VIP on July 24.

Sushant died on June 14. His body was found by his house staff at his home in Mumbai’s Bandra. Many people have been questioned in his death case including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others.

The actor was a part of many hit Bollywood films including former Indian men’s cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni ’s biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, PK among others.