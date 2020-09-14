Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Planted More Than 1 Lakh Saplings, Sister Expresses Her Gratitude

Ever since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode, his family and fans have been continuously organising several campaigns in the loving memory of the late actor. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently organised a #plant4SSR campaign on social media through which she urged SSR fans to plant saplings to fulfill his wish of planting 1000 saplings. Joining the campaign across the globe, Sushant’s fans and friends planted more than one lakh trees.

Shweta shared a video of the same on social media to express her gratitude, thanking everyone for helping in fulfilling one of the 50 dreams of Sushant. Sharing the video, she wrote, “#Plants4SSR More than 1 lakh trees were planted across the globe. #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen.”

The video features the people planting saplings with the song Manjha from Sushant’s debut film Kai Po Che, playing in the background.

TV actress Ankita Lokhande also took part in the campaign and shared a picture of her while doing plantation. The caption of her post reads, “Hatchi and mamma. My partner In almost everything, ️Planting plants It’s our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream ️#plants4SSR”

Sushant’s friend and TV actor Mahesh Shetty also posted a picture while planting the sapling and wrote, “Neem has been used traditionally to remove negativity and for healing. Taking baby steps but trying to do all I can to make your dreams come true bhai!!! #plant4ssr #plants4ssr #plantmoretrees.”

Earlier, Sushant’s sister initiated a campaign to feed the poor and homeless in the loving memory of the late actor. She took to social media and wrote, “Let’s try to do our bit by feeding a homeless or a poor today. And while we are at it, let’s close your eyes and pray. Pray that truth surfaces as soon as possible and God guide us in the right direction. Let’s keep praying and doing good for our beloved Sushant #FeedFood4SSR.”

The late actor was found dead in his Bombay apartment on June 14. Recently the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Sushant's purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his brother Showik Chakraborty in a drug-related case pertaining to the death of Sushant.