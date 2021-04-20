Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Files Plea in HC Against Films on Actor's Life, Court Issues Notice

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the producers of various proposed and upcoming films on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to respond to a plea by his father seeking to restrain anyone from using his son’s name or likeness in movies. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice to the filmmakers and sought their stand by May 24 on the suit filed by Rajput"s father — Krishna Kishore Singh.

“The defendants (filmmakers), taking advantage of this situation, have been trying to encash this opportunity for ulterior motives.

Delhi High Court issues notice on petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father seeking ban on release of any movie on his life. pic.twitter.com/MMeH10f7cs— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 20, 2021

“Thus, Plaintiff (Singh) has apprehension that various plays, movies, web-series, books, interviews or other material may be published which would harm the reputation of the son of the plaintiff and his family," claimed the suit, filed through advocates Akshay Dev, Varun Singh, Abhijeet Pandey, and Samruddhi Bendbhar.

