Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Hospitalised Over Cardiac Issue?

Is Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh well? Fans of the late Bollywood actor have been enquiring ever since a picture of Singh and his two daughters from the hospital has surfaced on social media. In the viral photo that has got everyone concerned and praying for his well being, Sushant's father is seen in a hospital bed as his two daughters are alongside him.

Many of Sushant's fans posted concerned comments on this pic. "OMG 😱 god bless him," wrote one social media user while another one said, "Get well soon uncle oh god speedy recovery (sic)."

Meanwhile, Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant's USA based sister, is determined to fight for justice for her late brother, and has taken an oath to find the whole truth about his death. Following this, #Oath4SSR had recently started trending on social media.

At the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI), to be held from January 16 to 24, Sushant's Chhichhore will be screened as part of the Indian Panorama section. Chhichhore has been included as part of three mainstream films, along with Asuran and Musthafa's Malayalam film, Kappela.

The mainstream films were selected by an internal committee of Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) based on the recommendations of Film Federation of India (FFI) and Producer's Guild.

(With IANS inputs)