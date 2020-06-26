Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Opens up After Actor's Suicide, Arjun Kapoor Celebrates Birthday

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father in an interview said that his son planned to get married in 2021. KK Singh also said that Ankita Lokhande was the only girl in Sushant’s life that he knew of and wasn’t aware of Rhea Chakraborty.

In another news, after a break of three months, Naagin 4 and Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have begun shooting on Friday.

Also, Justin Bieber has filed a USD 20-million (Rs 151 crore) defamation lawsuit against two women who have accused him of sexual assault.

Scroll through for more news and highlights from entertainment and lifestyle world.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father said in an interview that his son was planning to get married by February-March 2021.

TV soaps Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Naagin 4 have begun production after nearly three months of shutting down of all shooting activities due to the coronavirus spread.

Warner Bros has moved its Christopher Nolan-directed espionage thriller Tenet from July 31 to August 12.

Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anshula Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Katrina Kaif shared sweet birthday wishes on Arjun Kapoor's birthday.

After refuting all allegations of sexual assault by two women, Justin Bieber is now seeking legal recourse against them.

