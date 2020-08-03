Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Releases Video: Informed Mumbai Police that My Son's Life is in Danger

Over a month after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his father KK Singh has released a video statement. In the self-made video, he says that on February 25, he had informed Mumbai Police that his son's life in danger. On June 14, the day when the actor passed away, he again asked the police to act on his previous complaint but no action was taken.

"On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna," he says in the video in Hindi.

Rajput's father, on July 25, had lodged the FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh had earlier said that the late actor's family was not satisfied with the way Mumbai Police were investigating his alleged suicide case, and therefore, got an FIR registered in Patna, Bihar. Speaking to CNN-News18, Singh had said, "Sushant’s family has no faith in the Mumbai Police because of the way they have been investigating in this matter. I'm not saying the entire police force to be blamed. The family is being pressured to name 5-6 production houses as responsible for Sushant's death. Why should the family name any production house for his death? This is something that has actually disturbed the family a lot. They felt that the only way to give it a proper closure would be to take this matter to its logical end. That is why we got the matter registered in Patna." Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Lawyer Demands Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest: I Hope It Happens Fast

Meanwhile, Mumbai police who are already probing the alleged suicide case, in a press conference on Monday said that Sushant's family did not raise suspicion when their statement was recorded by them on June 16. "The statements of Sushant's father, sister and brother-in-law were recorded on June 16. At that time, they neither raised any suspicion nor complained about any lapse in our probe," Mumbai police chief Parambir Singh said. All angles are being investigated, be it professional rivalry, financial transactions or health reasons that could have led to the actors's death, he added. The Mumbai Police has also responded in the matter.

Case was registered on 14th June. Matter being probed by Bandra Police. #SushantSinghRajput's father released a statement that they had made a written complaint to Bandra Police on Feb 25. No such written complaint was addressed to Bandra Police Station on the date: Mumbai Police https://t.co/OuMNw3LAYN — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).