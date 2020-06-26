Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Says Actor Planned to Get Married in 2021

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's father in an interview said that the Bollywood actor planned to get married in 2021.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the actor said that he won't get married during the pandemic and will plan a 2021 wedding after the release of his upcoming film. “Iss par baat hui thi, usne bola tha ki corona me toh nahi, fir uske baad ek film aa rahi hai, wo karlenge, uske baad February-March mein dekhte hai karenge. Yehi last baat hui thi uske sath meri (We had spoken about it. He had told me that he won’t get married during corona but after his upcoming film releases, he will think about planning a wedding around February-March. This was the last conversation we had about his marriage).”

Unconfirmed rumours have stated that Sushant was dating actress Rhea Chakraborty. However, his father said that Ankita Lokhande was the only girl in Sushant’s life that he knew of and wasn’t aware of Rhea.

Earlier, Rajput's cousin also said that the actor was to get married soon. Without revealing the name of the girl, he said that the family was gearing up for the wedding. They even planned to visit Mumbai soon for preparations. They planned it to be a private wedding in Mumbai with a few family members and friends.

Meanwhile, Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is set to have a digital release. The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24. The film was set for a May theatrical release but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to release it directly on the OTT platform.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. The film will chronicle the lives of Kizie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love. Together Kizie and Manny embark on an on-off-up-down-sad and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called life.

