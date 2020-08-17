Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Kushal Zaveri Not Convinced About Depression Story in His Death

Pavitra Rishta director Kushal Zaveri has opened up on Sushant Singh Rajput's death saying he is not convinced about the alleged depression angle as the cause of his passing. Kushal was not only Sushant's director but his close friend and said he spoke to the late actor around 10 days before his death, on June 2.

Kushal told CNN News18, "I spoke to Sushant 10 days before his death. He was looking forward. He had made his plans as always. I don't think anything bothered him on professional front. He was sorted. Absolutely fine. His energy and positivity was better. He never mentioned about any treatment or medicine. I am not convinced about depression story doing rounds."

Kushal went on to add, "He never said anything about any medicine or going through any bad phase. He never spoke to me about Rhea (Chakraborty). January 2020, we spoke on phone. He called me from someone else's number. I was shooting in Goa. He said he wanted to meet. I promised him to meet after I would return to Mumbai."

Expressing the disbelief he went through when he learned of Sushant's demise, Kushal said, "I could not believe about news of his death. When Sushant messaged on June 2nd he was very positive and had lots of plans. A common friend Dipesh Rawal (or Rawat), Sushant called me from his number in January. Our meetings were regular, so Sushant calling me was nothing unusual. He never spoke much about industry. He had other things to talk. He was planning to start a company, do social service. He had different plans not related to Bollywood."

Kushal recently also spoke on social media about #MeToo allegations that were leveled against Sushant by his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi.

Kushal further attacked Sanjana for not coming out about his post.

Sushant passed away in Mumbai on June 14. An investigation in the matter is currently underway.