Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Rishikesh Pawar Sent to NCB Custody for 2 Days

Mumbai: Assistant film director Rishikesh Pawar was sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody for two days on Wednesday. Pawar, who was a friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was arrested late Tuesday night in connection with a drug case linked to the death of the Bollywood star.

Rishikesh was on the run for some time as the NCB alleged that he had not responded to multiple summons in the past. According to sources, Rishikesh used to live with Sushant between 2018-19 but subsequently was asked to leave. He was part of the late actor's dream team.

Speaking to CNN-NEWS18, a senior source from the federal agency confirmed that Pawar has been charged under

section 27 (A) and other charges of the NDPS act.

"During the lockdown, Sushant's household help Dipesh Sawant contacted him to get drugs, and the same was arranged to be sent at the actor's house," said the source.

Sources further revealed that Rishikesh used to allegedly supply ganja and hashish multiple times but in small quantities. A laptop recovered from Rishikesh allegedly has pictures of the same. With his arrest, the total number of people who have been arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug angle case has touched 30.