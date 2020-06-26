Producer Sandip Ssingh Says 'Powerful People' Wanted to be 'Invited' to Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral

Producer Sandip Ssingh, who lost his close friend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, said that he was shocked by some "powerful" people's reaction to his death. Sandip said that many big names from the industry attended the funeral and grieved for Sushant as they cared for him, however, many others created drama out of the tragic situation.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Sandip said, “People created a drama out of his death, he did not like such things. I was about to go for a bath after I cam home from the last rites and I got a few phone calls and messaging asking me why I did not invite them to the funeral! I got messages ‘we are powerful people, you have not invited us’. I mean, what goes on in the minds of these people? Shocking!”

“Ekta Kapoor had been dragged into a controversy but she was there on her own. Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, ye saare log waha aa ke baarish me khade the, ro rahe the (All of them came despite the rains and cried right there, they did not need invitation for a funeral)," he added. He further said that more than his friend's death, he was hurt about the things people were doing.

Sandip also said that most speculations about Sushant's career were mere assumptions. He said that despite being an outsider, Sushant did films with Yash Raj and Dharma Productions. He urged people to think about his family's condition and asked them to pray for his soul's peace.

Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

