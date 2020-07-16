MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sushant Singh Rajput's Fun Moments from Dil Bechara Sets Will Win Over Your Hearts

Sushant Singh Rajput with Mukesh Chhabra

Sushant Singh Rajput with Mukesh Chhabra

While fans eagerly await the release of 'Dil Bechara' on July 24, here's looking at some fun BTS moments of Sushant Singh Rajput while he shot for the film.

Share this:

It’s been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput left the world in a tragic departure. Friends and family continue to remember him by sharing his old visuals on social media.

Read: I’m Sushant Singh Rajput's Girlfriend, Please Initiate CBI Enquiry, Says Rhea Chakraborty

Now, a short clip featuring the late actor in a light-hearted moment has cropped on social media. The video is a behind-the-scenes (BTS) fun moment from the sets of the upcoming film, Dil Bechara. The clip also has Mukesh Chhabra, who helmed the upcoming film and Sahil Vaid, who is a close friend of Sushant’s character in the film. The trio are captured in the middle of some shenanigans just in time when Mukesh hits the ceiling light with a basketball he held in his hands.

View this post on Instagram

Dil Bechara #behindthescenes Fun on the set @castingchhabra #sushantsinghrajput

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama (@realbollywoodhungama) on

Here's another BTS video in which Sushant is seen arm wrestling.

View this post on Instagram

#sushantsinghrajput with @castingchhabra on the set of Dil Bechara #behindthescenes

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama (@realbollywoodhungama) on

A few days back, Mukesh himself shared some behind-the-scenes recording from the sets of the film. The video was posted a day before the release of the film’s romantic track, Taare Gin. In the clip, Mukesh and Sushant are seen discussing the scene before shooting.

The official song Taare Gin crooned by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal was unveiled yesterday. It is the second track from Dil Bechara after its title track released to a huge reception.

Dil Bechara is the official adaptation of the best-selling novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. It marks the debut film of actress Sanjana Sanghi. The film will also star Swastika Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan in important roles. Dil Bechara will stream on OTT site July 24 onwards, irrespective of subscriptions. AR Rahman, who has sung the title track, has composed the film score and soundtrack.

Next Story
Loading