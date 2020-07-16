Sushant Singh Rajput's Fun Moments from Dil Bechara Sets Will Win Over Your Hearts

It’s been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput left the world in a tragic departure. Friends and family continue to remember him by sharing his old visuals on social media.

Now, a short clip featuring the late actor in a light-hearted moment has cropped on social media. The video is a behind-the-scenes (BTS) fun moment from the sets of the upcoming film, Dil Bechara. The clip also has Mukesh Chhabra, who helmed the upcoming film and Sahil Vaid, who is a close friend of Sushant’s character in the film. The trio are captured in the middle of some shenanigans just in time when Mukesh hits the ceiling light with a basketball he held in his hands.

Here's another BTS video in which Sushant is seen arm wrestling.

A few days back, Mukesh himself shared some behind-the-scenes recording from the sets of the film. The video was posted a day before the release of the film’s romantic track, Taare Gin. In the clip, Mukesh and Sushant are seen discussing the scene before shooting.

The official song Taare Gin crooned by Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal was unveiled yesterday. It is the second track from Dil Bechara after its title track released to a huge reception.

Dil Bechara is the official adaptation of the best-selling novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. It marks the debut film of actress Sanjana Sanghi. The film will also star Swastika Mukherjee and Saif Ali Khan in important roles. Dil Bechara will stream on OTT site July 24 onwards, irrespective of subscriptions. AR Rahman, who has sung the title track, has composed the film score and soundtrack.