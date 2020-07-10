Sushant Singh Rajput's Insane Dancing Skills Will Make Dil Bechara Title Track Forever Memorable

The title track from Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara is out since Friday, July 10, 2020. In the song, sung and composed by music maestro AR Rahman, we see Sushant Singh Rajput perform on stage in front of a large cheering crowd.

In the music video of the track, Sushant, who can be seen wearing a basketball jersey shows off his insane dancing skills. Even though the song is slow-paced and soulful, Sushant's talent as a dancer shines through. There are many endearing moment in the music video. One where his character Manny dances with Sanjana Sanghi's character Kizzy. Another one is when he takes a selfie and shows affection towards his best friend, the character played by Natt Wolf, in the original film.

Check out the video below:

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently opened up about his experience of working in Dil Bechara, and why it was a special film for him. “When I write songs, I let them breathe for some time and then present them to the director. It was a great experience collaborating with Mukesh (director Mukesh Chhabra) on this film; his enthusiasm is infectious. This album is carefully curated because the film has so much heart, and now, memories of Sushant,” he told Mid-day.

Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra and also starring Sanjana Sanghi is the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's best-selling novel. The Hollywood version starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).