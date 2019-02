Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kizie Aur Manny is Now Dil Bechara, Saif Ali Khan Roped in for Cameo

Sushant Singh Rajput took to social media on Friday to share the first look of his forthcoming film and also announce that its name has been changed now from Kizie Aur Manny to Dil Bechara.Sharing an image of him and debutante co-actor Sanjana Sanghi in front of the Eiffel Tower, he wrote, “Jab baat Dil ki ho, then let everyone know.”#KizzieAurManny is now #DilBechara@foxstarhindi @sanjanasanghi96 @CastingChhabra.”The film is the official Hindi adaptation of John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars, which has been previously made into a blockbuster film directed by Josh Boone and starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.Notably, Dil Bechara will also star Saif Ali Khan in an important role—that of a fictional author who the lead pair go to meet—a character that was played by Willem Dafaoe in the 2014 adaptation.Confirming Khan’s casting, Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with this film, told Mumbai Mirror that he’s already shot with the Sacred Games actor for a few days at Quai de l’Hotel-de-ville near Montmartre.As for changing the film’s name, Rucha Pathak, Fox Star Studios’ chief creative officer, told Mirror, “AR Rahman, who is composing the music, shared a vibrant and fun number, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. When we heard the song, we found our title in it. It perfectly embodies the theme of our film.”Meanwhile, Chhabra said, “In retrospect we felt that viewers would only connect with it after watching the film while Dil Bechara is self explanatory and people will instantly relate to it.”*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.