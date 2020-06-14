Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Post Was a Tribute To His Late Mother

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left the whole country in shock. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra apartment on Sunday, police said. He was 34.

The actor, who became popular with his starring role in the television show Pavitra Rishta made his foray into films with Kai Po Che! in 2013. He has starred in movies such as Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya.

The actor's last Instagram post was a tribute to his mother, who had passed away in 2002 when Sushant was only 16 years old. He had made a collage of two black-and-white pictures of him and his mother. "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops/Unending dreams carving an arc of smile/And a fleeting life,/negotiating between the two...#माँ"



Sushant was also set to release his upcoming film Dil Bechara, opposite Sanjana Sanghi in 2020. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film was a Hindi remake of The Fault in Our Stars. No announcement regarding change in the movie's schedule was made due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

