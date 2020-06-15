Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Rites to be Performed in Mumbai

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites will be performed in Mumbai, on Monday, after his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna, according to a report in indiatoday.in.

As reported earlier by IANS, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help.

As details about his final hours emerged, it has come to light that the last thing Sushant consumed before ending his life was a glass of juice on Sunday morning, at around 10. Then, he locked himself up in his bedroom, according to the India Today website.

He did not respond despite repeated knocks on the door by his domestic help, who then called neighbours. The police arrived shortly afterwards and broke into Sushant's flat around 12.30pm and found him hanging. The police have said there was no suicide note.

"Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating. -DCP Pranay Ashok, Spokesperson Mumbai Police," a statement released by Mumbai Police on Sunday afternoon, read.

The actor's mortal remains were then taken to Cooper Hospital in the city for conducting postmortem.

Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. His social media posts from the past couple of months reveal that he even tried yoga and meditation to battle his state of mind.

News of Sushant's demise comes within days of the news of his manager Disha Salian's death.

