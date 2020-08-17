Sushant Singh Rajput's Lawyer Says Don't Divulge Incriminating Information Against Culprits

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh's lawyer Vikas Singh has urged media news channels to not divulge critical information in the actor's death case, which can be crucial in nailing the culprits. He has also reiterated that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should go 'full throttle' in probing his death.

I request all channels to not divulge crucial information which can be incriminating against the culprits in the #SushantSinghRajput case. And the CBI should go full throttle in this matter: Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father pic.twitter.com/vm0H9JpTL0 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

A lot of reporting around Sushant's death on news channels has centred on key witnesses and the late actor's close ones, who are going public with information that they might have in relation to Sushant's death. This may also be seen as an attempt to influence and interfere with the court proceedings in the Sushant case.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Kushal Zaveri Not Convinced About Depression Story in His Death

In fact, prime accused Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in Supreme Court asking the apex judicial body to order a stop on all media trials against her.

Sushant died in his Bandra apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police recorded statements of over 50 people while investigating the case initially. Now, KK Singh has sought transfer of case to CBI. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing money laundering angle in Sushant's death and Shruti Modi, Siddharth Pithani, Rhea, Showik and Indrajit Chakraborty, among others, have been summoned a few times to go on record.

Sushant is survived by his father and four sisters.