Sushant Singh Rajput's Lawyer Vikas Singh Says No One in Family Knew Sandip Ssingh

Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh, in a recent interview has said that no one in the family knows the late actor's friend Sandip Ssingh. Sandip, who was one of the first people to arrive following the actor's death and even made funeral arrangements, had shared many social media posts of the actor after his death.

However, it was recently reported that Sandip had actually not been in touch with Sushant for a while. Talking about this to Pinkvilla, Vikas Singh said, “Meetu (Sushant’s sister) was devastated after seeing Sushant’s body so she went and she was lying down in the room so he just saw an opportunity and he took charge. Nobody in the family knows him, how did he come there. Suddenly how did he start taking charge. Since nobody from the family was there, there was an opening for him. I guess it should have been (Siddharth) Pithani who should have been there and not Sandip.”

Vikas Singh also talked about actress Kangana Ranaut, who has called out influential people from Bollywood for alienating Sushant. Vikas said that while Sushant might have been a victim of nepotism, but she is not his friend or representative to speak for his family. He said, "Woh Sushant ka nahi kar rahi kuch bhi (she isn’t doing anything for Sushant). She is only doing her own.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34.