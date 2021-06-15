Sushant Singh Rajput's Mont Blanc Apartment Is up for Lease for Rs 4 Lakh per Month

Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai apartment, which is spread over two storeys, is up for lease for Rs 4 lakh a month. Sushant had rented the flat for 36 months and he was supposed to live there till December 2022. He was paying Rs 4.5 lakh a month since December 2019. The actor lived there with his flatmates Rhea Chakraborty and Siddharth Pithani and two house helps, Neeraj and Keshav.

On June 14 last year, Sushant was found hanging in his bedroom by Pithani, who is currently under judicial custody. The country mourned the loss of incredible talent and remembered him on June 14 this year, which marked his first death anniversary.

A celebrity broker in Bandra informed ETimes that SSR’s apartment in Mont Blanc has been put up for lease but is yet to get a tenant. He said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, not many inquiries have come up. “Buyers who have shown up have always enquired about Sushant Singh Rajput,” he added.

Currently, a realty firm is looking after the property till it finds a decent buyer. The broker revealed that SSR’s flat is the perfect abode for creative people. This is because the flat is spacious, it has a beautiful sea-view, which makes it ideal for creative minds. The broker said that it is a “good home” for those who come to Mumbai for work. The realty firm is in hope that after the pandemic, apartments will likely attract buyers in the form of expats and corporate firms.

As for house owners, they are confident that the apartment will go back on lease due to its location. They are hoping that SSR's case will not prove to damage the business prospects of the house in the near future. But the broker informed that some prospective tenants are put off by the fact that earlier Sushant owned the house.

