Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai Flat To Finally Go On Rent Almost 3 Yrs After Death At Rs 5 Lakh a Month

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai home has finally found a new tenant almost three years after his shocking demise. As per reports, the actor’s sea-facing 4BHK duplex house in Mont Blanc Apartments is going to be occupied soon. As per a new report, the real estate agent managing the house is in final talks with the likely new tenants. It is also said that the house is being rented out at Rs 5 lakhs. The spacious house is situated on Carter Road in Mumbai’s Bandra West.

The Chhichhore actor was found dead in the house on June 14, 2020. Speaking with India Today, the real estate agent of the house, Rafique Merchant said, “We have found somebody (a tenant). We are in the final stage of talks with the family to finalise things. People are now relaxed about it (Sushant’s death) because they say it has been a while.”

Last month, speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Merchant confessed they were having difficulties finding a new tenant for the house. The broker revealed that the owner of the flat, who is an NRI, is not willing to give out his flat to Bollywood celebrities anymore. They were now looking for a corporate person as a tenant and it looks like nothing seems to be working out at the time.

“People are scared to move into this flat. When prospective tenants would hear that this is the same apartment where he died, they would not even visit the flat. Nowadays, people are at least visiting the flat as the news of his death has become old. Yet, the deal is not getting finalised. The owner is also hell-bent and doesn’t want to come down on the rent. If he does, it’ll be sold quickly. Since he’s selling it at the market price, tenants prefer buying some other flat of a similar size in the same area since it would come without the baggage of controversy that this flat is associated with,” he told the publication last month.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death rocked the nation. While the initial investigation termed his death as ‘suicide’, the actor’s family claimed foul play. His death was investigated by Mumbai Police before it was transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested and accused of procuring contraband for SSR.

