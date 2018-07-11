English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
The Fault in Our Stars' Hindi Adaptation Titled Kizie Aur Manny
The Hindi adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars has been titled Kizie Aur Manny.
Image: Instagram/ Sushant Singh Rajput
The Hindi adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars has been titled Kizie Aur Manny.
The film is the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead.
The cast and crew of the film took to Twitter to share the film's first poster, in which one can see the back of the two actors, as Sanghi resting her head on Rajput's shoulder.
Also visible in the poster are: an oxygen cylinder beside Sanghi, as well as a Rajinikanth mask behind Rajput's head.
"No one compliments each other's craziness like they do!" Chhabra tweeted and tagged the film's leads.
Presented by Fox Star Studios, the shooting began in Jameshedpur today.
Rajput also shared the poster and wrote," #KizieAurManny... An adaptation of The Fault in Our Stars... Shoot starts today." He also tagged Sanghi and other team members.
Tagging her co-star, Sanghi wrote, "Meet Manny. He is the soundtrack to my life."
The film is the official Hindi remake of the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster The Fault in Our Stars, directed by Josh Boone.
Based on John Green's book of the same name, the film details the relationship between two cancer patients, played by Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley.
