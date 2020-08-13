Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece Mallika: I Don't Know a Better Person and I Never Will

For Mallika Singh, there is no better person she has known in life than her maternal uncle, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"I don't know a better person and I never will know a better person," wrote Mallika on her verified Instagram Story on Thursday afternoon.

She shared a happy throwback selfie clicked with her "Gulshan mama", or Sushant, along with the post that she hashtagged #SCforSushant. The hashtag has been trending on Twitter since Thursday morning.

Earlier in the day, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video on social media, demanding an unbiased investigation into her brother's death.

"We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah," Shweta said in the video, which she posted on her verified Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea in her written submissions in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case told the Supreme Court on Thursday that the Patna FIR of July 25, could at best be regarded as a zero FIR and transferred to the Mumbai Police. She also insisted that her late boyfriend's father KK Singh has made baseless allegations against her.