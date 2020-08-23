Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece Posts Emotional Post for Her 'Gulshan Mama': You were Most Precious to Me

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Katyayni Arya Rajput shared an emotional post remembering her ‘Gulshan mama’. In her post, the actor's niece writes that she never thought she'd see such a day when she would never be able to hear Sushant's voice again. She also shared a loving picture with Sushant, where he can be seen hugging his niece and planting a kiss on her forehead.

“Gulshan mama, I love you more than the universe. You were and still are the most precious person to me. I always thought that sometime in the future we would look up at the sky and discuss the mysticism in reality. Your talks about life always mesmerised me and always pushed me to do better, I never thought that I would have to see such a day when I would never be able to hear your voice again,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

Further in the post, she called Sushant 'an unstoppable force of energy that was too much for this world to contain' and promised to make him proud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katyayni Aarya Rajput (@katyayni.aarya.rajput) on Aug 19, 2020 at 6:53am PDT

"You were more than what others thought of you, you were more than what I thought of you. You were more than what you thought of yourself. You were and still are an unstoppable force of energy that was too much for this world to contain. You once told me that we in reality never really die and I really want to believe you but it gets harder by each and everyday. I just wish I could travel into a parallel universe where the world is a better place and we are together smiling, star-gazing and laughing at the “intellectual” jokes you make," she wrote.

"But I must not let my grieve drag me down and hamper my evolution because it would be a shame if I allowed it to happen. Your blood flows through my veins and I intend on making full use out of it. Gulshan mama, I am going to make you proud. I will always love you Gulshan Mama," she wrote concluding her post.

Over two months after Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) kickstarted the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as it collected documents from the Mumbai Police and recorded the statements of several people.

The federal probe agency also contacted the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to seek medico-legal opinion on the autopsy report of the late actor.