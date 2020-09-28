Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece Shares His Last Year's Birthday Wish For Her

Mallika Singh, niece of Sushant Singh Rajput remembered the late actor by sharing the birthday message he had sent to her last year on her birthday. She had posted a screenshot of the WhatsApp message where Sushant wishes her and apologises for not being able to call because of bad reception. Mallika saved Sushant’s contact details under the name, ‘Gulshan Mama’.

“Happy birthday my baby, I’m so sorry, stuck in a place with no reception, trying to call you. You are a Rockstar already and it will get only bigger from here,” the late actor's message to his niece reads.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Prime accused and Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik, are currently under arrest as part of investigation in the case. The death is being investigated by the CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate.

The NCB on Saturday recorded statements of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and an alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus. It also arrested Dharma Productions' executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad and court has placed him in remand till October 3. The agency has so far arrested at least 18 persons in these cases including SSR's purported girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Additionally, cell phones of Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant's former talent manager Jaya Saha and Deepika's former manager Karishma Prakash were also seized over alleged 'drugs chat'.