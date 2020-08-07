Sushant Singh Rajput’s Niece Shares Video of His Dog with Heartbreaking Caption

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s relationship with his pet dog Fudge has been more than adorable. Now, the actor’s niece has shared a short clip of his dog and the video is heartbreaking.

Mallika Singh took to her Instagram stories to share the clip in which she can be seen rubbing Fudge. Over the video she has written, “He does still look up hopefully every time the door opens”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashika Rajput✨ (@rashikarajput01) on Aug 6, 2020 at 10:34pm PDT

Previously, Mallika had shared a post in which she had put up a still and a video with her ‘Gulshan mama’. The photo is from her childhood days in which she can be seen happily posing with her brother and Sushant. Captioning the post, which has such priceless memories, she wrote, “I love you so, so much, my Gulshan mama. I will miss you immensely.”

Meanwhile, the Sushant Singh Rajput death case will now be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14.

His last movie Dil Bechara was released after his demise on OTT platform Hotstar on July 24. In the movie, he was paired opposite debutant actress Sanjana Sanghi. The film is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars.