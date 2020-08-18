Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece to Trolls: Stop This Campaign Against the Family, Please

Earlier this month, grieving the loss, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh posted a picture with the actor on Instagram and wrote the family is still in a state of shock and can’t believe that he isn’t there with them physically. Soon after, a certain section on online users targetted her asking why she didn't post this before. Now, late actor's niece, Mallika Singh, has come out in support of her aunt asking trolls "to stop the campaign against the family".

Mallika posted a lengthy note in the comment section of her aunt's post and gave a four-point clarification for the same. In her post, she mentioned the siblings were very close and Meetu taught the late actor to ride a motorcycle and play cricket. She also called her aunty the strongest of all the siblings and how she became a shock absorber for the entire family during these trying times. She writes that Meetu was the first family member to see the actor's body and was asked to hold herself together for the investigation.

In her comment, she also wrote that the family doesn't know who Sandip Singh is and urged everyone to stop targeting the family.

Here's what she wrote:

1. If you study up on psychology (I’m minoring in psychology at university) you’d know of a thing called “emotional numbing” by shock. You can stop feeling emotions temporarily after trauma. She compulsively refused to believe it had happened. She was the first one to hear the news from our family, she was the main shock absorber.

2. She was asked to keep it together for a little while by the lawyer and watch how the investigation is carried out after she had fainted when she arrived. My mamu (SSR) had a lot of valuables in the apartment. She was asked to be alert.

3. She was the one who taught my mamu how to ride a motorbike and play cricket when he was young. My Meetu Masi has nerves of steel. She is the strongest of all the siblings. At the time, we didn’t know what was going on, we trusted the authorities to know what to do, just like any person in a democracy would. She was checking up on her daughter on the phone because my little cousin wouldn’t stop crying, she was trying to sound strong for her sake, for all of our sake. She’s the kind of person who’d always worry about other people and completely neglect her own feelings. The reason she was adjusting her hair was because it was falling on her eyes, and the flashes of cameras were bothering her. We aren’t used to media attention.

4. The family does not know who Sandip Singh is. Meetu Masi fainted after she saw the body, so somebody had to make sure she could walk okay and he just happened to be there. I repeat, she doesn’t know Sandip Singh. Any unfair fingers pointed to my masi is an unfair finger pointed to my grandparents’ upbringing. The siblings had a profound bond. They loved each other and I have witnessed it growing up. All my mamu’s older sisters pampered him after Nani ma left us, and my Meetu masi has been the strongest. Stop this campaign against the family, please. We’re fighting for all emotional strength we have left.

Meanwhile, marking the two month death anniversary of the actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti called for "global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation". Later, in an Instagram post, Shweta informed that more than a million had joined in for the prayer meet.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).