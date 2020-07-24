Sushant Singh Rajput's Pet Dog Fudge is Having a Good Time with His Father, See Pic

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's pet labrador dog Fudge is having a good time at his residence in Patna. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a picture on social media of her dad and fudge sitting on their front porch and wrote, "Dad with Fudge."

Dogs are known to be extremely emotional and very attached to their owners and after Sushant passed away on June 14, Fudge too would have had a difficult time, coping with his absence. Now, it seems like the wounds are gradually healing as Fudge seems to like Sushant's father KK Singh and his company.

In the picture, KK Singh is seen petting Fudge on latter's head. Take a look at at the adorable moment of Sushant's pet and his father.

View this post on Instagram Dad with Fudge ❤️ A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on Jul 23, 2020 at 9:09am PDT

Meanwhile, Sushant's posthumous release, Dil Bechara, is going to premiere on OTT at 7:30 pm on Friday. The movie is highly anticipated among fans and will see the actor playing a terminally ill patient who falls in love while attending therapy. Dil Bechara is the Bollywood remake of The Fault In Our Stars, which is based on a novel by John Greene. The Hindi version is directed by casting ace Mukesh Chhabra and Sanjana Sanghi plays co-lead with Sushant. Check out some stills from the movie before its release.

