Sushant Singh Rajput's Pet Dog Fudge is Having a Good Time with His Father, See Pic

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's pet labrador dog Fudge is having a good time at his residence in Patna. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a picture on social media of her dad and fudge sitting on their front porch and wrote, "Dad with Fudge."
Dogs are known to be extremely emotional and very attached to their owners and after Sushant passed away on June 14, Fudge too would have had a difficult time, coping with his absence. Now, it seems like the wounds are gradually healing as Fudge seems to like Sushant's father KK Singh and his company.
In the picture, KK Singh is seen petting Fudge on latter's head. Take a look at at the adorable moment of Sushant's pet and his father.
Meanwhile, Sushant's posthumous release, Dil Bechara, is going to premiere on OTT at 7:30 pm on Friday. The movie is highly anticipated among fans and will see the actor playing a terminally ill patient who falls in love while attending therapy. Dil Bechara is the Bollywood remake of The Fault In Our Stars, which is based on a novel by John Greene. The Hindi version is directed by casting ace Mukesh Chhabra and Sanjana Sanghi plays co-lead with Sushant. Check out some stills from the movie before its release.
Mere Chanda, Mein Tumhara, Sitara Raha. - @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial 🖊 🎵: @arrahman @hridaygattani @jonitamusic @castingchhabra Can’t believe we’re just one week away from our labour of love reaching you & hopefully entering your hearts. Sharing this really special memory of the both us, with you all. This was about one week into shooting Dil Bechara, in 2018. Just a moment of us being really satisfied with what we were creating. It all tastes bittersweet. Everything. No idea what to feel. Or how to feel. Numbness eludes. Wish you were here. #SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou
Ek haseen mazaa hai yeh, Mazaahiya, Sazaa hai yeh? - Taare Gin 🎵 🎧 #DilBechara 🖊 @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial @arrahman • One of my absolute favourite behind the scenes moments with Sushant while shooting the scene you all love. Don’t know why, I just feel a little bit better every time I see this photograph.• Chal Jhoothi! @shashankkhaitan @suprotimsengupta @castingchhabra 😍💛 #SushantSinghRajput
Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who’s script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, “Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!” in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud’s books. UGH.
Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding - Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing But these wounds also contain a film, a gift that everyone is yet to see, Wounds that contain dreams, plans, and desires for our country’s children, their education and their future that will be fulfilled, Wounds that contain a passion for an endless creative zest for every artist there is, Wounds that contain the hope for a world that promises to uphold honesty, integrity, kindness and embraces individuality - rid of all toxicity, I vow that I will do everything to make sure each of these dreams are fulfilled, like you always wanted me to. Except, you’d promised we’d do it all together. . . . #SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou
