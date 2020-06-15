MOVIES

Sushant Singh Rajput's Police Officer Brother-in-law Suspects Foul Play, Seeks a Thorough Probe

Sushant' Singh Rajput's brother-in-law suspected some foul play in the crime, it is reliably learnt on Monday. He is seeking a thorough probe into the incident.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: June 15, 2020, 8:52 AM IST
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law O.P. Singh, who is the Additional Director General of Police and posted as Special Officer in the Haryana Chief Minister's Office, suspected some foul play in the crime, it is reliably learnt on Monday. He is seeking a thorough probe into the incident.

"Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered, he cannot commit suicide. I demand CBI enquiry into the matter," Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav told media persona at the actor’s residence in Patna, where his family resides.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday.

His sister lives in Chandigarh.

State officials said Singh has left for Mumbai soon he came to know about the suicide incident.

Expressing condolences, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said actor Rajput's death is an "irreparable loss" to not only the film industry but also for the entire society.

It is reported that Rajput's last rites will be performed in Mumbai after his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna, according to a report in indiatoday.in.

