Sushant Singh Rajput's Psychiatrist Denies Going on Record About Late Actor's Personal Life

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. The late actor's family, friends, fans and industry colleagues are still not able to digest the reality that he has left us for the heavenly abode.

Investigation into the case has been launched by Mumbai police and close to 15 people, including some Sushant's family members, close friends Rhea Chakraborty and casting director Mukesh Chhabra and his manager and another person from his PR team, have been brought in for questioning.

Amid the ongoing investigation into Sushant's suicide case, there were media reports doing the rounds that Sushant had been suffering from depression and that his mental health was affected. Meanwhile, several entertainment portals also reported on how the doctor, psychiatrist Kersi Chavda, who was treating Sushant, had revealed to the cops that the late actor regretted breaking up with his ex, actress Ankita Lokhande.

Another report further stated that the psychiatrist concluded that the actor used to think that he had a bipolar mind. Many Sushant's fans were upset when the statement recorded by Dr Kersi leaked.

Now, Dr Kersi has come clean about these alleged personal details of his patient being leaked to the media. He shared on social media that any such reports using his name are false because he has not been called in for giving a statement yet. As per Filmfare, Kersi wrote, "DCP zone 9... Abhishek Trimukhe... under whose preview I spoke for all of three minutes... had made this statement to the media... which was conveniently not posted. So... I have not even made a statement. It is incredible how much filth there is in the media.. wherein the most basic “confidentiality issue” between a client and a therapist… is just trampled upon with great impunity. So… Dr Chavda.. the infamous one... has done nothing that could have caused so much of anguish and heartache in people. Dr Chavda is a professional… who is ethical. Dr Chavda is known to maintain confidentiality. I hope this also goes far and wide. Thank god for professionals like DCP Abhishek… who is aware of the tenets of client- dr privileged communication (sic)."

He also attached a screenshot wherein DCP Abhishek Trimukhe is seen telling a journalist that the doctor’s statement hasn’t been recorded yet.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

