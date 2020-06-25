Sushant Singh Rajput's School in Patna Pays Fitting Tribute to Late Actor

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing schooling in Patna at St Karen's High School before his family shifted base to New Delhi. Sushant recently passed away leaving the entire film industry, his fans, friends and family shocked. While people are still reeling from the fact that he is no more amid us, Sushant's old school, St Karen's, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor who was one of their finest students.

Sushant's pictures from his school days were shared as his alma mater remembered him in a moving post. In his memory, they wrote, "Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there. I do not sleep. I am the thousand winds that blow, I am diamond glints in the snow, I am sunlight on ripened grain, I am gentle autumn rain. As you awake with morning's hush, I am the swift up-flinging rush of quiet birds in circling flight. Do not stand at my grave. I am not there. I did not die."

Meanwhile, Sushant's post mortem report has confrimed that he passed away of suicide on June 14 and no foul play is suspected in his death. Investigation in the matter in underway and recently Rohini Iyer has been questioned by the Mumbai police in connection with Sushant's passing.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).



