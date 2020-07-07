Sushant Singh Rajput's Shirt in Dil Bechara Trailer Grabs Netizens' Attention

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have noticed that the actor is donning a T-shirt which screams 'Help!' in the trailer of the film Dil Bechara that came out on Monday. Sushant’s fans took to social media to share a still from the trailer and some even claimed that he was screaming for “help” even while shooting for the film.

One user posted, “His T-shirt explains his last feeling that he need HELP," while another wrote, “He is smiling but his t-shirt says 'help'”.

He is smiling but his t-shirt says 'help'#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/4rUFoFohzZ — Naina Mehra (@_itsNM_) July 6, 2020

His T-shirt explains his last feeling that he need HELP#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/is0ScOFiPh — Ain't_yours (@yours_loved_one) July 6, 2020

Just watched the #DilBecharaTrailer . All heart Never new Sushant , this one will stay with us forever as will Sushant ♥️. Beautifully directed with love and emotions @CastingChhabra Bhai ♥️. Moments like “I’m not your girlfriend,& the boy says “अभी नहीं या कभी नहीं “.. pic.twitter.com/q2Pp2CIV7V — Arav Chowdharry (@Aravchowdharry) July 7, 2020

The much-awaited trailer of Dil Bechara was released on 6 July and was very well received by the fans. The film will be releasing on a digital platform on July 24. Dil Bechara is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood drama The Fault in our Stars based on John Green's novel with the same name.

The Mukesh Chhabra directorial will see Sushant Singh Rajput in a leading role, alongside debutante Sanjana Sanghi. The film also has Saif Ali Khan in an interesting cameo. The music is composed by maestro AR Rahman and lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The story follows a young couple as they fall in love with each other against all odds. While one of them has had a brush with osteosarcoma, the other is fighting thyroid cancer.

Dil Bechara is Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film. The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Police have said that he died by suicide and are investigating the case.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

