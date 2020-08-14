Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister And Ankita Lokhande Call for 'Global 24-hour Prayer for SSR'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and former partner Ankita Lokhande have called for "global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation" for the late actor, who passed away on June 14.

It’s been two months since Sushant left for his heavenly abode and everyone including his family, film colleagues, and fans are demanding a CBI inquiry into his death case.

Marking his second-month death anniversary, Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita have urged everyone to come together and join the family for "#GlobalPrayers4SSR."

She even shared the details of the same on her Instagram account, requesting people to hold a collective minute of silence and prayer on Independence Day, August 15, at 10 am. Sharing the same, Shweta wrote, “It has been 2 months you left us Bhai (brother) and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #godiswithus” Check out her post here:

It’s already 2months Sushant and I know u are happy whenever you are..😇Everyone pls join tomorrow (15th aug) at 10am and pray for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR#cbiforsushant#justiceforsushantsinghrajput#harharmahadev 🔥🔱 pic.twitter.com/gKSBu233Rn — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 14, 2020

Meanwhile, she has also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of her late brother. Sushant's colleagues Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, and Parineeti Chopra have also urged for the CBI probe in the matter.

Ankit, too, shared a video of her on Instagram in this regard.

"The nation wants to know what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice for Sushant, CBI for SSR," said Ankita in the video message.