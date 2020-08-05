Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister, Ankita Lokhande React as Centre Accepts CBI Probe Into Actor's Death Case

The Centre Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the Bihar government's recommendation for CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that Bihar government's recommendation for CBI investigation in the case has been accepted.

Reacting to the news, Sushant's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote on Twitter, "CBI it is."

In another instance, reacting to the news, actress Ankita Lokhande wrote, "The moment we've waited for has finally arrived." She captioned her post, "Gratitude."

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that truth behind the actor's death should come out. The top court, in its order, gave three days to all parties to put on record their respective stand.

It also noted that the Mumbai Police must submits it's records of investigations done so far. Hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week. "We want to know what Mumbai police have done so far," said Justice Roy.

The top court is hearing a plea by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who is seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting suicide of Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai.

Also Watch DoPT Issues Notification To Send Sushant Singh's Death Probe To CBI | CNN News18

Rajput, aged 34, was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles, professional, medical and personal.

(With inputs from news agencies)