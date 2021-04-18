Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Blasts People Using SSR's Name for Benefit, Calls It 'Pure Evil'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh, in a series of tweets, said that she will “see those in court" who enjoy being “inhuman". She also lashed out at some people for using “our real loss and grief to satiate their pecuniary gluttony." Priyanka’s tweets came days after a trailer for Nyay The Justice released online. Touted to be based on Sushant’s death, the film features Shakti Kapoor and Aman Verma among many others. Zuber K Khan and Shreya Shukla play the lead roles in the film that is directed by Dilip Gulati.

Priyanka tweeted late Friday, “An irreparable lose in the most tragic and unfortunate circumstances, which shook the collective consciousness and brought mass grief; it is the pain of bereavement of the dearest member of our family, which is still throbbing deep; And the fact that some people can use our real loss and grief to satiate their pecuniary gluttony is pure evil, sinister, and I would go as far as to call it criminal."

She added, “Such attempts are not only invasion of privacy, misappropriation of name of our beloved Sushant, and unauthorized exploitation of his likeness in a manner most unflattering and unfitting; but such monstrous act strikes at the very core of humanness. After all, how can we call ourselves humans if we lack the capacity to empathise with others!!! For those who are happy being inhuman, will see you in the court of law! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #faithinhumanity." (sic)

Sushant Singh Rajput, best known for his critically acclaimed performances in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, and Kedarnath, passed away in June last year.

