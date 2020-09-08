Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Calls Rhea Chakraborty's FIR 'Fake': Nothing's Going to Break Us

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has called Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint against her siblings Priyanka and Meetu Singh as "fake". She tweeted that nothing could break her family’s determination.

She wrote in her tweet, reacting to a news report: “Nothing’s gonna break us, definitely not this fake FIR!” Mumbai police registered an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, Delhi-based doctor Tarun Kumar and others after Rhea Chakraborty claimed that they prescribed drugs to him without consultation.

The case has been filed at Bandra police station under sections pertaining to cheating, forgery, abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, and other sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, reports the Indian Express.

Rhea accused Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and others of forgery and preparing a "fake" prescription of medicines for anxiety for the 34-year-old actor, who was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

In the complaint, Rhea also alleged that some WhatsApp chats between Sushant and Priyanka on June 8 were "extremely disturbing and disclose the commission of various offences”. She added that in these messages, Priyanka advised Sushant to take various medications controlled under the NDPS Act.