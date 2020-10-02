Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Congratulates His Fans After Twitter 'Crashed' Due to Their Digital Campaign

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter on Thursday to congratulate SSR's fans for actively participating in her latest digital campaign, which she believes, led to Twitter "crashing". She has been at the forefront of creating awareness and in keeping the spirit alive in demanding justice for the late actor.

Sharing a screenshot of the said Twitter page, she wrote: “Heard that twitter crashed for a while... this is the voice of unity fighting for truth and justice...A true revolution in all sense! Good job warriors... keep it up, Strength is shining forth!! Take A Bow Woman bowing deeply #Revolution4SSR” Flashing on the screen is a message - ‘Twitter is over capacity. Please wait a few moments then try again’.

Heard that twitter crashed for a while... this is the voice of unity fighting for truth and justice...A true revolution in all sense! Good job warriors... keep it up, Strength is shining forth!! Take A Bow 🙇‍♀️ #Revolution4SSR pic.twitter.com/W8at2aExPD — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 1, 2020

Recently, Shweta shared million-dollar throwback pictures of herself and her brother on her Instagram profile. Shweta revealed that the pictures happen to be from her sangeet ceremony. In the throwback pictures, the brother-sister duo can be seen smiling with all their hearts as they dance together. "Treasured memories," she captioned one of the pictures. The caption on the other post read, "Bhai and I dancing at my sangeet. Treasured memories." Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, this year.

Sushant Singh Rajput became a star after featuring in Balaji Telefilms' popular daily show Pavitra Rishta. His impressive filmography included hits as well critically acclaimed films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya among others. His last project Dil Bechara, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, released on Disney+Hotstar in July and it received a lot of love from fans as well as critics.